LONDONDERRY — A female dog was alone and shaking after hours in the cold when police rescued it from an unlocked pickup truck recently, according to Capt. Patrick Cheetham.
Its owner, Garrett Leon Powell, 37, of Sandown is facing charges.
Police were called to Sanborn Road on March 30 to see about a dog — a boxer — that had been barking for hours, Cheetham said.
After asking questions of people nearby, responding officers said they were without any information about the dog’s owner.
“It was between 25 and 30 degrees out,” Cheetham said. “There were no tags or anything on the dog.”
He said the pickup truck was unlocked, allowing officers access to the animal without breaking any windows.
“The dog was visibly shaking and cold,” Cheetham said. “She was taken to the town kennel.”
Officers said they left a note on the car about where the dog was.
It wasn’t until the next morning — about 9:15 a.m. — that Powell showed up at the Londonderry Police Department for his dog, according to police records.
“He said he forgot he left the dog in the car,” Cheetham said. “Then he changed his story and thought the animal was with a family member.”
Police returned the dog to Powell and prepared an arrest warrant for the following charges: Animals in a motor vehicle, cruelty to animals and dog nuisance, which was for the barking complaint.
When an officer ran Powell’s name through a police database, he learned Powell had a suspended driver’s license, according to Cheetham.
“The day-shift officer saw him drive away,” he said.
An additional charge of driving with a suspended license was included in the arrest warrant, which was issued to Powell Thursday.
He will face a judge in Derry District Court. A date was not immediately set.