HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police are searching for a missing Hampton couple last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from police.
Dave Magee, 86, and Ona Magee, 86, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut and were supposed to be returning to an assisted living facility in Hampton, according to police.
Police say they are believed to be driving a 2019 Silver Subaru Outback, a rental vehicle with Tennessee license plate: 5R96F1.
Dave Magee was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and blue shorts. Ona Magee was last seen wearing a blue zip up jacket with black pants that have a white stripe down the sides, according to police.
Police say the Magees are familiar with the Merrimack Valley and Salem, New Hampshire area.
Anyone with information on the location of Dave and Ona Magee is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.