PELHAM — The Subway at 150 Bridge St. was robbed Sunday afternoon about 4:10 p.m., according to police.
The suspect, a white man weighing approximately 200 pounds and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and sunglasses left the sub shop before officers arrivesd, police said.
The suspect was not armed at the time of the robbery, witnesses told police officers. The amount of money that was stolen was not disclosed.
Police in Pelham, Salem and Dracut set up a perimeter to look for the suspect Sunday evening, and the New Hampshire State Police assisted with calling in the K-9 unit.
Police did not catch the man and the investigation is still active.
Call the Criminal Bureau with any tips at (603) 635-2411 or submit them online at Tip411.com, CitizenObserver.com or through private messenger on the Pelham Police Department's Facebook page.
Any questions can be directed to Lt. Anne Perriello, (603) 635-2411.