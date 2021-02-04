SALEM, N.H. – A man who crashed a street sweeper on Kelly Road was arrested and charged with DUI early Wednesday, according to police.
Salem police said they received a call at 5:15 a.m. reporting a pickup truck with a street sweeper attachment in the bed had crashed into a mailbox and stopped with the driver apparently asleep.
According to a police call log, the caller said he could not wake the driver by knocking on the car window.
Responding officers made contact and identified the driver as Andrew Larose, 32, of Nashua.
Director of Public Works Dave Wholley said Larose is not employed by the town of Salem, which conducts street sweeping operations within his department.
The police log states the owner of the company car arrived on scene and was given information about what happened.
Larose was freed on personal recognizance bail with a court date in Salem District Court.