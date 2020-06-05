Police: Tech instructor tried to lure minor online

A Timberlane Regional Middle School teacher who was arrested earlier this week after police say he tried to convince a person he thought was under 15 years old to engage in sexual activity is out on bail, according to court documents.
Christopher Gempp, 36, of 15 Elm St., Derry, was arrested Tuesday in Nashua and has been charged with prohibited uses of computer services and attempted felonious sexual assault, according to Nashua police.
He was released on $5,000 bail, New Hampshire courts spokeswoman Tammy Jackson said Friday.
Court documents released Friday say that Gempp "allegedly made contact (with) an individual believed to be under 15 years of age on the internet and then arranged to meet said individual for sexual contact."
Gempp had been the subject of Nashua Special Investigations Division investigation into the exploitation of children online since April.
Police say when Gempp went to meet the child he "was found to be in possession of condoms and prepared to engage in sexual activity," according to court documents.
Having been released, Gempp is not allowed to talk to any children under the age of 18, nor is he allowed to use the internet except for work, according to court documents.
Gempp, who is a technology teacher at Timberlane Regional Middle School, has been removed from all responsibilities and placed on leave, Superintendent Earl Metzler said.
The Timberlane School District was not aware of the investigation until Gempp was arrested Tuesday, Metzler said. That's when Gempp was placed on leave, Metzler said.
Gempp was hired in 2017 and the district is not aware of any incidents involving students, Metzler said.
The district is cooperating with the New Hampshire Department of Education and local law enforcement on the case, Metzler said.
Gempp will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South in Nashua at 1 p.m. on July 16.
The Nashua Police Department is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, working to combat child exploitation in New Hampshire.