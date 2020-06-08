Police: Timberlane teacher propositioned officer posing as 14-year-old boy

A Timberlane Regional Middle School teacher was arrested last week after he asked an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity, according to a newly released Nashua police report.
Christopher Gempp, 36, of 15 Elm St., Derry, was arrested June 2 by Nashua police and has been charged with prohibited uses of computer services and attempted felonious sexual assault.
The court documents detail the conversations between Gempp and the undercover police officer that took place from April 2020 until his arrest.
Gempp started talking to the undercover officer on the gay, bisexual and transgender dating application Grindr, according to court documents.
Gempp had previously talked with the undercover officer over the application but had been banned by the site for prior behavior, according to court documents.
So, the two exchanged phone numbers and moved to text over the application WhatsApp, according to court documents.
Over the months of conversations, the undercover officer stated 14 times that he was 14 years old, and made multiple other indirect references to his age, according to court documents.
Gempp received text messages including, "I don't drive remember I'm only 14," and, "one of my zoom classes right now is freshman health," according to court documents.
Gempp told the officer posing as the boy that he would like to engage in sexual activities with him. They set up a meeting on June 2, when Gempp was arrested, according to court documents.
Last week Gempp was released on $5,000 bail, New Hampshire courts spokeswoman Tammy Jackson said.
Gempp is not allowed to talk to any children under the age of 18, nor is he allowed to use the internet except for work, according to court documents.
Gempp, who is a technology teacher at Timberlane Regional Middle School, has been removed from all responsibilities and placed on leave, Superintendent Earl Metzler said.
The Timberlane School District was not aware of the investigation until Gempp was arrested, Metzler said. That's when Gempp was placed on leave.
Gempp will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South in Nashua at 1 p.m. on July 16.