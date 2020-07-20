Last weekend President Donald Trump postponed the first large-scale political rally in the Granite State since the start of the coronavirus pandemic due to Tropical Storm Fay.
It's part of a trend: Campaigning in 2020 will be dependent on health and weather.
State campaigns and local political groups are gearing up for the September primaries with caution and optimism that they can have in-person events.
After pivoting to online-only events, such as Zoom town halls, now as New Hampshire and Massachusetts reopen, in-person events are springing back up.
It was initially hard for candidates to even get on ballots when deadlines to file to run for office occurred earlier this year.
"This was a uniquely challenging year to collect signatures because you couldn't do it in the normal approach of knocking on doors and stand in front of grocery stores to collect signatures," said Angus McQuilken, a Democrat from Topsfield. In April Massachusetts cut the number of signatures needed to run for offices, but it was still "slow, cumbersome and expensive," he said.
Eyes from afar are on the Massachusetts' Senate race between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III as they have debated with no studio audiences in recent months. Instead of clapping and cheering as the candidates debate it's silence in the background.
In New Hampshire, local organizers are also rethinking how to get their messages out.
"How can we do politics, if we can't do (it) face-to-face? They are all aspects of the same confusion and challenge of the virus," Salem Democratic Town Committee Chairman Janet Breslin-Smith said. "For us, it's how can you reach out and engage new people and meet new people in conversation if you can't do it the old traditional way of having a cup of coffee and talking? We may get to that point, we don't know how the virus works. ... I think we want to be prudent and protect everyone's health — our candidates' health and the citizens of this town."
Salem's Democratic Town Committee moved their meetings to Zoom and has had to postpone the opening of its local town office, Breslin-Smith said. There is an advantage to meeting online: more people can make the weekly 10 a.m. coffee hour, she said. Social media and websites are even more important this campaign cycle, she said.
Both political parties have had trainings for candidates on using social media to engage with voters.
Recently, the Salem Republican Town Committee had been planning to host its Thursday night meeting in-person since restaurants were open, Chairman Steve Goddu said. However, the group's typical spot is still not accepting reservations of over six people, so they held their meeting over Zoom, he said.
“We just all miss being together and social, like everyone else," Goddu said.
Members are still planning the annual Labor Day picnic, which is the group's biggest fundraising event of the year, Goddu said. This year it will be held the day before the state primary.
Goddu is hoping for good weather because it can get crowded under the pavilion at the Salem-Derry Elks club if it rains, such as it did last year, Goddu said.
“We had plans to host a debate in May between (Senate candidates Bryant "Corky") Messner and (Don) Bolduc and that got canceled because of the COVID crisis," Goddu said. "So we are doing the one event we usually do, the picnic.”
Political candidates also quickly turned to online events. Now they are starting to meet people again.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., hosted her first in-person event recently at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton. Shaheen sat outside in a socially-distanced circle to discuss environmental issues. Her campaign required people social distance and wear masks at the event.
For Messner, "It’s situationally independent, outside and room to social distance masks are encouraged versus inside we try to avoid those… We are not doing events that are inside and in a tight space unless precautions are taken," he said.
One of his Republican opponents, Bolduc, agrees. Typically, campaigning in New Hampshire is dependent on grassroots organizing and meeting people face-to-face, but the campaign has pivoted this year to add online events, said Josh McElveen, senior advisor to the campaign.
"We let the rules of the group dictate" what measures are taken, McElveen said. "The general is already very safety conscious in that aspect, certainly, there is no pushback to making sure everyone feels safe and comfortable."
Bolduc's campaign does not have as much money as Shaheen or Messner's, which is an extra hurdle, McElveen said. However, Bolduc is launching a bus tour of the state to visit local businesses and knock on doors while taking precautions, McElveen said.