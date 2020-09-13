Polls, plexiglass, and the pandemic

It was a primary election like no other, with polling places dotted with safe-distancing reminders, masks, hand sanitizer and plenty of plexiglass.
Now, days after the New Hampshire primary, town officials are studying the day's successes, challenges and what might need to be changed or kept in place for the November general election.
The polls
Many new faces signed up to help work the election, taking over for the older workers who were not comfortable working all day at the polls.
"It was good to see the younger generation stepping up," said Derry Town Moderator Tina Guilford said, adding the town offered many opportunities for training for those wanting to serve.
On election day, the single polling place in Derry was busy, with police keeping traffic flow moving in the Calvary Bible Church parking lot, and many directionals and procedures in place to ensure that in-person voting was done safely.
The moderator added voters coming to the polls saw a different way of checking in at an outside tent, and voting that included being handed a pen for one-time use on individual ballots, having plenty of hand sanitizer ready, and also using special mats to be placed under ballots so any hand sanitizer on the ballot doesn't affect the processing once it is entered in the machine.
Poll workers dealt with the public behind plexiglass barriers.
"I think we are doing everything we can," Guilford noted.
Guilford, elected as town moderator this past March, said especially in November voter turnout could top 18,000 ballots cast out of Derry's 23,000 registered voters on the checklist. And it's a whole new polling location, too, with all four Derry districts heading to Pinkerton Academy's Hackler gymnasium to vote in the general election.
Londonderry Town Moderator Jonathan Kipp presided over his first primary election, newly named to the job following the death in June of longtime town official Tom Freda.
Kipp said the Londonderry election team was a good one.
"We did our best to move people through," Kipp said. "And people seemed very happy to be able to get in and not have to wait long."
The single polling location at Londonderry High had that safe voter flow heading in one entrance and then exiting another. Voters had plenty of hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes available before marking their ballots.
Voting absentee
This year, the Secretary of State expanded access to absentee voting for Granite State voters. Anyone can now vote by absentee ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Plaistow, about 300 people cast absentee ballots — 10 times more than the 30 voters who cast absentee ballots in the 2018 primary, Town Moderator Bob Harb said.
"It sounds like people are interested in voting and they should be," Harb said.
In Atkinson, it was a similar absentee turn-out, Town Clerk Julianna Hale said. In the 2018 primary 44 people cast an absentee ballot, while this year 568 people sent in their ballots. Absentee ballot requestors also had a high participation rate — nearly 87% of the 654 people who requested ballots sent them back.
The pre-processing of absentee ballots, which was added this year, helped clerks and moderators in the area as well.
Ballots are received in two envelopes — one outside envelope addressed to the town hall and then another that is a signed affidavit that people certify that this is their vote. During the pre-processing, the election officials can ensure everything was OK with both envelopes.
That pre-processing allowed for a smooth Election Day, Salem's Town Moderator Chris Goodnow explained. In Salem, all the ballots were processed during polling hours, which made for an earlier night, despite Goodnow reading the final results at nearly midnight.
Processing paper ballots takes longer, he said, explaining how the vote totals from various polling places have to be tabulated.
"While it is hack-proof it is antiquated," Goodnow said.
With a higher turn-out for both in-person voting and absentee-voting to be expected, Goodnow said results in November could take longer.
Derry's absentee ballot numbers drew a distinct line between parties, Guilford said, with about 500 Republicans voting via mail-in ballot, to more than 1,000 on the Democratic side choosing not to vote in person.
She expects bigger numbers of mail-in requests for the November election. Derry also had their primary night unofficial results released in good time, Guilford said, crediting her team of election workers and other town officials for making the unique primary process run smoothly
Getting your ballot in on time
In Atkinson, two ballots were delivered by mail past the Tuesday deadline, Hale said. She suggests people mail in their ballots early or walk them into Town Hall and deliver them in-person.
With over 900 absentee ballots requested so-far, Hale knows it will be a lot of work to process them all. She has been working to hire extra workers and find a larger processing space in Town Hall for the weeks leading up to the election, she said. Towns across New Hampshire can hire extra help and pay for excess postage with the help of state funding, she explained.
There is also a tool on the Secretary of State's website that allows people to look up their absentee ballot status. Voters can track from the time their absentee ballot is requested, mailed out, returned and even know if it is rejected for any reason.
Clean polls
Overall, poll workers and voters generally felt safe, according to election officials.
"I think most people felt very, very safe," Guilford said, "which is what I wanted."
In Plaistow, the Board of Selectmen changed the polling location to the new Town Garage, because it had more open space for people to vote in. There were issues with parking early in the day, but most of those issues were fixed, Harb explained.
"(The election) ran well for a new location amidst the COVID pandemic," Harb said.
For November's election, Harb is going to ask the town to pave more ground to allow more room for parking, he said.
November weather may be a challenge, Harb said. The garage has enough space for residents to spread out while voting, but waiting in line — especially accommodating 6 feet of space between people — may require people to spend time outside, Harb said.
"Dress warm if you are coming, there might be a delay and you could be waiting outside," Harb suggested.
In Pelham, Town Clerk Dorothy Marsden said the community did a good job of staying safe while casting primary ballots at the high school.
Masks were required, she said, but those voters coming out with them had a specific area for safe voting.
"Everything worked out pretty well," Marsden said, adding more than 500 mail-in ballots were requested.
Safety measures were in place in Pelham with plenty of plexiglass, sneeze shields and hand sanitizer. Ballot clerks, required to wear masks, also had shorter shift times for working throughout the day.
Looking to November
For November's election, Marsden said she will need a lot more ballot clerks to work. Guilford said additional workers may also be needed in Derry as the single polling location at Pinkerton is a larger space and bigger crowds are expected.
Hampstead Town Clerk Tricia Curran heralded a lot of collective good work in her community during the primary.
"There are a couple of things to work on for November," Curran said, adding one thing is to possibly make two entrances for voters coming to the polls at Hampstead Middle School.
Most town officials had only positive things to say about primary day — with lessons to be learned moving forward.
"We are using this as a dress rehearsal for November," Curran said.
Guilford said she heard minimal complaints about how Derry handled the primary, including a sole email message from a voter who said voting should not take place at a church. Other than that, she said many people are looking forward to the next election.
"Many people felt very safe and can't wait to vote in November," she said.
Kipp will meet with his team to go over the primary process and see what worked best and what changes might be needed before the general election.
"There were no glitches, per se," Kipp said. (My team) did a great job, we have a solid team and I'm fortunate to rely on them to make me look good."