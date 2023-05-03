LONDONDERRY — A Portsmouth man faces a list of felony charges after being arrested for allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and also binding a girl’s hands with tape.

Ryan Raiche, 40, was arrested and charged with felonies including burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, second degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal restraint and resisting arrest/detention.

The charges stem from a incident on Sunday, April 30 when Londonderry police responded to a home on Woodhenge Circle at approximately 6:10 a.m. for a report of a burglary.

When responding, police were notified that the suspect was known to those living in the house and had fled into the woods behind the home.

According to a police release, Raiche entered the home through the first floor window and was attempting to find keys to take a vehicle without permission.

The report also stated Raiche got into an altercation with the male homeowner and a girl at the residence.

Raiche then allegedly tied up the girl’s hands with tape and had a physical encounter with the homeowner, causing several minor injuries with a knife.

A short time later, Derry police observed a man matching Raiche’s description walking near Scobie Pond Road. He then fled into the woods.

A Londonderry police K-9 unit was brought in to help in the search.

Raiche was caught after a brief foot pursuit and struggle.

He was arraigned in Rockingham County Court on May 1 and held without bail.

