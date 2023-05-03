LONDONDERRY — A Portsmouth man faces a list of felony charges after being arrested for allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and also binding a girl’s hands with tape.
Ryan Raiche, 40, was arrested and charged with felonies including burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, second degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal restraint and resisting arrest/detention.
The charges stem from a incident on Sunday, April 30 when Londonderry police responded to a home on Woodhenge Circle at approximately 6:10 a.m. for a report of a burglary.
When responding, police were notified that the suspect was known to those living in the house and had fled into the woods behind the home.
According to a police release, Raiche entered the home through the first floor window and was attempting to find keys to take a vehicle without permission.
The report also stated Raiche got into an altercation with the male homeowner and a girl at the residence.
Raiche then allegedly tied up the girl’s hands with tape and had a physical encounter with the homeowner, causing several minor injuries with a knife.
A short time later, Derry police observed a man matching Raiche’s description walking near Scobie Pond Road. He then fled into the woods.
A Londonderry police K-9 unit was brought in to help in the search.
Raiche was caught after a brief foot pursuit and struggle.
He was arraigned in Rockingham County Court on May 1 and held without bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.