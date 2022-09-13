Poll workers and election officials in local communities were still counting ballots as of press time Tuesday night, with preliminary results not expected until later in the evening.
That included Derry, still counting ballots and verifying numbers late Tuesday night.
Derry’s primary election ballot included a long list of Republican state representative candidates hoping to take the top vote count to advance to the November general election ballot.
Those included incumbents John Potucek, Stephen Pearson, Erica Layon, Richard Tripp, David Love, David Milz, Phyllis Katsakiores, Jodi Nelson and Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien. Other GOP hopefuls are Lorraine Lindenberg, G. Thomas Cardon, Michael Appolo, Charles Foote and Brenda Willis.
Derry’s list of state representative candidates on the Democratic side appearing on the primary ballot are Craig Cunningham, Elizabeth Greenberg, Ellen Gallo, Silke Evdokimov, Michelle Sawyer More, Paul C. Doolittle, Lauren Gaskill, Douglas Mogill.
All Democrats will advance to the November ballot.
In Londonderry, results were also still being tabulated at press time.
Seven GOP candidates will advance to the November ballot for state representative in Londonderry’s District 16.
Running for state representative are Republican incumbents Tom Dolan, Sherman Packard, Doug Thomas, Wayne MacDonald and David Lundgren.
Others on the GOP list are Laura El-Azem, Ron Dunn, Moira Ryan, Kristine Perez, and Kathleen Kilroy.
On the Democratic side, all candidates will move on to the November ballot. They include Michela Hites, Anne Fenn, Tammy Siekmann, Gregory Warner, Ted Combes, Jim Green, Alex Killey.
Windham’s ballot count was also heading late into the evening.
Windham’s primary election ballot included incumbent Republican state representative candidates Charles McMahon and Bob Lynn.
Other Republicans on the ballot are Cynthia Finn, Katelyn Kuttab and Daniel Popovic-Muller.
On the Democratic side, four will advance to the November ballot — Koana Singureanu, Marie Yanish, Valerie Roman and Kristi St. Laurent.
