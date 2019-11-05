SALEM, N.H. — Improving safety and functionality at the Salem Depot is a project that has been in the works since the mid-1990s and it’s nearing the final stages, a state highway engineer told selectmen Monday night.
C.R. Willeke of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation reported on the project’s progress along with senior project manager Gregory Bakos and Salem Director of Engineering Dan Hudson. The three explained the process for getting the road-widening contract out to bid and how they aim to do so by May so construction can begin next year.
Widening the road is expected to ease traffic and improve safety at Salem’s most dangerous intersection — the junction of North and South Broadway (Route 28) and Main Street (Route 97 west of Route 28). This past year, work has been done along Route 28 and at the intersection to update the water and sewer lines.
The project would begin after the last few contracts are agreed upon. But there is a time crunch to get the work out to bid so that the federal government does not seek repayment for a project that took too long, Willeke explained.
He said the federally funded project is on its third extension because it was started in the mid-1990s and the government wants to wrap up the work.
“Right-of-way (easements), contamination and utilities could all slow us down, so those three are what we have to be on top of,” Willeke said.
It’s taking awhile to start the road-widening project because the state had to acquire seven properties along Route 28 to complete the work.
The owners of five of those properties have reached agreements with the state while two property owners are going through the land and tax appeals process, Willeke said. He added that 70% of the easements have been secured.
Multiple businesses had to move because of the project, and all but two — Not Just Curtains and Juicilicious — have relocated, Willeke said. He added that he expects those two businesses to vacate this month.
After purchasing the buildings to be demolished for the project, the town and state have to address potential contamination issues — such as asbestos in the soil — before demolition can begin, Hudson said.
The plan needs to be finished before putting the project out to bid, Willeke said
With a utility pole blocking visibility, engineers saw an opportunity to move lines underground, which also helps asthetically and functionally because they are better protected, Hudson explained.
So far, Liberty Utilities has pledged to put its power lines underground, and the state is waiting to hear back from others who have lines at the intersection, Willeke said.
Putting the project out to bid in May would mean construction could start about mid-June and the project would be completed in 2021, Hudson said.