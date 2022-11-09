Republican incumbent Janet Stevens has unofficially claimed re-election in New Hampshire's Rockingham County race for executive councilor to beat Democratic challenger Katherine Harake.
Councilor Stevens has served in the position since 2021.
“I am honored and thankful to my fellow District 3 residents for their trust in me to continue being your voice on the executive council,” Stevens said in a statement. “From Salem to the Seacoast, I have delivered proven results.”
She added, “Over the next two years I look forward to working across the aisle in bringing Granite State principles to the executive council.”
While the race has not been officially called, Stevens holds a 55% lead to Harake's 45% with 79% of votes reported.
The Rye resident said in a recent Eagle-Tribune survey that she would continue to secure fuel assistance and improve infrastructure if re-elected.
Stevens also said she'll continue to work towards improving New Hampshire's housing crisis, lowering fuel and electric costs and improving access to behavioral health care.
She's been a champion for access to mental health services and protecting senior citizens from elder abuse in assisted living facilities.
In six local towns, Stevens amassed at least 60.7% of votes in the Rockingham County race.
In Salem, Stevens received 7,791 votes to Harake's 4,687 votes.
Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale reported 2,435 votes for the councilor to 1,542 for Harake.
Stevens had 1,992 votes cast in her favor to 1,286 for Harake in Plaistow.
Hampstead Town Clerk Patricia Curran reported 2,802 votes for Stevens to her challenger's 1,685 votes.
Sandown had 1,886 residents vote for Stevens as opposed to 1,055 for Harake.
In Pelham, Stevens held 64.7% of votes cast in the race, 4,168 total, to Harake's 2,269 total votes.
