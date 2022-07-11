HAMPSTEAD — An extensive search continues for missing 79-year-old Hampstead resident John Matson, who is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen walking near his neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Matson’s stepdaughter, Maria Randolph, says he is an avid walker capable of covering an impressive distance, especially for his age.
But after five days without a lead — despite involvement of local and state authorities, New Hampshire Fish and Game, K-9 units, wilderness response teams and volunteers — she says it’s becoming apparent that he may have accepted a ride from a passing driver.
“There are no leads at all,” Randolph told The Eagle-Tribune on Monday afternoon. “Fish and Game officials are baffled. He was last seen near his house, and then it’s like he disappeared.”
She said he lived years ago in Woburn, Massachusetts, and could be in that area. He previously lived in Florida as well.
Police, aided by witnesses and surveillance footage, believe that Matson walked nearly four miles the evening he was last seen. Xtra Mart footage shows him on foot at 6:09 p.m.
An hour later, according to police, he was seen in Emerson Village, past his road, headed toward a section of woods. The area has some trails and an old access road that Matson had walked before.
He has never wandered to this extent, his stepdaughter said, but his dementia has worsened in recent months.
“At this point he’s probably dehydrated, and he hasn’t had his medications in five days, which is also concerning,” Randolph said. “A lot of the people in the neighborhood didn’t even know he had dementia, but a longer conversation with him would reveal that something was off.”
Hampstead police announced Sunday on Facebook that K-9 searches were being scaled back, clearing the way for good Samaritans to comb the area.
“At this time, Hampstead Police Department is not encouraging or preventing any good Samaritan from trying to help locate John. We fully understand how many big hearted, concerned people live in this community and so many are doing what they can to help,” the post reads.
“If you do plan on entering woods to search, we want to remind people to be smart. Some of our woods are physically demanding and people should be prepared.”
A reverse 911 call was sent with an eight-mile radius, reaching neighborhoods in Atkinson, Sandown, Derry, Salem and Plaistow, police said.
Matson’s family says he is not dangerous, meaning anyone who thinks they see him would be safe to approach and start a conversation.
Local residents are asked to search their own property and outbuildings, as well as surveillance footage that may help with a timeline of Matson’s whereabouts.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.
