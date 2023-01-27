DERRY — It’s a public display of artistic talent with history painted into a concrete wall, telling tales of aviation and flying history.
A colorful mural off South Avenue was in the spotlight recently as town officials and public arts supporters welcomed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) to town to view the community’s flying history through painted images.
Local artist Karen Munday Lincoln met with Shaheen at the mural, telling the senator that Derry’s flying history is rich and full of stories and tales.
“We wanted to tell the history of flying in Derry itself,” Lincoln said, adding the depth of the mural project grew to include not only local aviation history but the flying history of the entire state.
Shaheen joined others and walked the entire length of the wall, learning about all the images and the timeline in space and flying being told.
The mural tells stories, many dating back generations to simple cow fields where early flyers would test their planes, up through the years to more advanced adventures into the skies.
The mural got its start in planning stages several years ago, with the spotlight set to be on Derry’s flying history, its heroes, how space exploration affects people now and what the future might bring as explorers continue to reach for the stars.
The Greater Derry Arts Council/Public Arts Committee invited people to get involved in the project, welcoming ideas, designs, and input on how the mural should look.
The mural then took shape on town-owned property near the rail trail off South Avenue, spreading those colorful ideas in paint across a 411-foot-long wall that stretches along the trail.
Volunteers, local artists, students, families and their children would stop by during the painting process to contribute time and talent to work on segments of the mural, Lincoln said.
“People came by, they are so jazzed by it,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln told Shaheen the flying mural was a team effort with a lot of collaboration coming from other areas including the Derry Heritage Commission to make sure all information and images on the mural were historically accurate.
There were also many people who shared their own stories of flyers in their family.
“There was a lot of local history, a lot of research, and we put out a call to people for stories, with a lot of people doing independent research for us,” Lincoln said. “Just the people in Derry and their stories, they could have their own wall.”
The mural was officially dedicated in 2021, also the 50th anniversary of East Derry native Alan B. Shepard’s famed lunar mission aboard Apollo 14 in 1971.
Shepard was also America’s first man in space in 1961.
Shepard is joined on the mural by other famed local flyers including Irene Keith and Judge George Grinnell.
The mural officially lies on town property, along segments of the community’s rail trail. The Public Arts group in town also contributed colorful images to paved portions of the trail, including the words of poet Robert Frost who once called Derry home.
Lincoln was also instrumental in the planning and painting of other murals on business walls on Broadway.
For Shaheen, it was a stop in Derry en route to other commitments, but the senator said she was so happy to see the mural and what the community accomplished.
She credited all involved and said Derry should be proud.
“This is really wonderful,” Shaheen said, “I will tell NASA that I came to see this. It’s really impressive.”
Lincoln said she hopes the mural will be a permanent reminder of a strong past when innovators and pilots reached for the stars.
“There are a lot more stories to be told,” she said.
