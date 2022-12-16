LONDONDERRY — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday morning near 24 Chase Road and left on the roadside, according to Londonderry police.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 7 a.m., when it was reported that a woman was hit and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman was a Londonderry resident and walking along the road when an unknown vehicle and driver collided with her, police said.
Police say the driver might not be aware that someone was hit.
Investigators are trying to identify the car and driver with help from witnesses or surveillance cameras in the area.
If the involved driver learns of what happened, they are encouraged to cooperate with the investigation in order to possibly avoid criminal charges.
Officer Keely Bartolini is investigated the crash with assistance from Londonderry detectives. Bartolini can be reached at 603-432-1118 or by email at kbartolini@londonderrynhpd.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 603-425-5999 or on londonderrynhpd.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.