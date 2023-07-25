CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services, Department of Health and Human Services, and New Hampshire Hospital will hold an information session on the construction of a forensic psychiatric hospital at 6 p.m., Monday, July 31.
The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the progress toward the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.
The new 24-bed forensic psychiatric hospital will be a setting where skilled psychiatric treatment can be given in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for patients.
The meeting will be virtual via Zoom. It can be accessed at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Public Meeting. Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the meeting.
For more information on the proposed forensic hospital, visit https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/about-dhhs/locations-facilities/new-hampshire-hospital/proposed-forensic-hospital-information.
