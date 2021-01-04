WINDHAM — Details on the town's proposed budget will be available at an upcoming public hearing set for Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. in the Community Development Department.
Windham officials will present the numbers for next year, including a total proposed $16.7 million town budget that includes general government costs, public safety, highway, welfare, health and human services, culture and recreation, roads, sanitation and debt service.
In addition, the public will also hear about a list of warrant articles that, if approved, would appropriate money to fund various town services, repairs and capital projects.
Proposed warrant articles that may appear on the March 9 town ballot include:
— $750,000 to purchase a new fire engine to replace an 2006 aging model. The funding would be done through an eight-year bond with estimated annual payments of $104,700. This article is part of the town's Capital Improvement Plan.
— $365,000 to buy two new highway trucks with funding to come from a two-year, $240,520 bond with annual payments of $124,480 and the remainder to come from the 2021 budget. This article is a Capital Improvement Plan project.
— $75,000 to add to the town's Property Maintenance Trust.
— $32,500 for Searles School Marketing and Maintenance Funding to come from the Searles Revenue Fund. There is no tax impact for this article.
— $93,770 to pay the third and final payment of a three-year lease on a new ambulance.
—$110,000 to re-shingle the fire station roof.
—$50,000 for improvements associated with Phase One of the Town Common Beautification Project.
— $30,000 to be placed in a Capital Reserve Fund for future improvements of the Greenway Recreational Trail as a pedestrian/bike path, part of the Capital Improvement Plan.
— $85,000 to purchase a Power Lift system for two of the fire department's ambulances with 95% of the funding to come from the Aid To Firefighters grant and 5% from general taxation. If the grant funding is not received, this article would be null and void.
—$5,100 to purchase one acre of land along Enterprise Drive from the state, know as the location of the historical Indian Rock.
Other articles deal with adopting new universal land regulations, and establishing a tax increment financing, or TIF, district along Route 111 from the intersection with Route 111A and running through its intersection with Ledge Road.
A second budget hearing, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., also in the Community Development Department. The town of Windham hosts its annual deliberative session Saturday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. at Windham High School where all budget numbers and articles will be presented to the public for final consideration and debate prior to the March 9 election.