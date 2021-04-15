LONDONDERRY — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies after it fought with a local dog on Holton Circle earlier this week.
On April 13, Animal Control Officer David Carver responded to a residence on Holton Circle where a dog reportedly had gotten into a fight with a raccoon.
Carver located the raccoon, euthanized it, and sent it to Concord for testing, as the animal displayed possible signs of rabies.
Results received Thursday confirmed the raccoon was rabid.
Londonderry officials warn people to keep an eye on pets while they are in yards or especially when walking pets in public.
The town recently held a rabies clinic where more than 60 dogs were registered and vaccinated. Anyone missing the clinic should get pets vaccinated as soon as possible, especially now that there has been a positive case reported.
Local veterinary hospitals available to offer help and information include Crossroads Animal Hospital, 123 Nashua Road; Smiley Veterinary Care, 40 Harvey Road, and Londonderry Animal Clinic, 25 Page Road. There are also several emergency/urgent care facilities in the area.
Anyone with questions can call Carver at 603-432-1138 or email to dcarver@londonderrynhpd.org.