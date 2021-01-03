LONDONDERRY — The year 2020 is one most people may want to forget.
And spirits were high as those participating in the annual Millennium Mile on New Year's Day took to local roads to help ring in the new year with hopes of making 2021 a better one than the last.
Runners of all ages participated in the race, with organizers also offering a safer, virtual way for runners to also take part.
The race typically draws more than 1,000 runners, ranging in age from youth up to senior runners, taking on the one-mile trek starting at Londonderry High and ending at the intersection of Mammoth and Pillsbury roads.
For safety during the pandemic, pairs of runners started the course every 10 seconds.
This year, participants were also given the virtual option, to help keep crowd numbers down due to the pandemic and inviting runners to take to their own neighborhoods and roadways and submit their one-mile times.
The annual race, the 22nd in 2021, is a New Year's Day tradition for many, with some runners wearing festive headgear and sparkling attire to celebrate the day.