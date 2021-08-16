DERRY — It was a celebration of a successful summer of reading.
Derry Public Library hosted a finale party on Thursday to honor all the children and families who participated in this summer's reading program.
This year's theme was "Tails and Tales" and the summer schedule included fun programs, activities and prizes for those who took on reading challenges.
The party included a performance by Showtime Steve and plenty of ice cream provided by Moo's.
The library continues to offer virtual programs and in-person events and opportunities to patrons who love to read.
In East Derry, Taylor Library also hosted a party to honor the conclusion of its summer reading program. Children were awarded certificates for their good reading work and also enjoyed a special cake.
The library continues to offer fun programs including an outdoor movie night planned for Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. featuring the film "Rio."
There will also be three backpacks filled with school supplies raffled off with winners announced Aug. 27.
To learn more about what's offered at Derry Public Library, call 432-6140 or visit derrypl.org. To find out about Taylor Library's programming for all ages, call 432-7186 or visit taylorlibrary.org.