PLAISTOW — Selectman John Blinn Sr. died Dec. 29 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer that began in summer 2021. Those close to the 75-year-old say his dedication to Plaistow, successful auto body business and love for his family will define his legacy.
Blinn was elected in 2018 and was serving a second term at the time of his death. As his health declined in recent months, he was excused from meetings.
He was also a member of the zoning board of adjustment and conservation commission, in addition to serving on committees for elder affairs and Old Home Day.
A Haverhill native, Blinn made Plaistow home and chose to raise six children there.
He owned Blinn’s Auto Body, opened in 1997.
Tammy Bergeron, Blinn’s partner of 13 years, said he was passionate about maintaining Plaistow’s old, small-town feel. He wanted to conserve the town’s wetlands and pushed to bring in potable water, she said.
“I’ve never met anyone like him in all my life,” Bergeron said.
He valued family above all and shared advice with the greater community.
“He just touched so many people’s lives, taking a lot of people under his wing,” Bergeron said.
He was actively involved in Plaistow and could be seen all over town.
Every Old Home Day, he’d chauffeur either Miss New Hampshire or Miss Plaistow in his Corvette.
His daughter Jamie Beaulieu remembers those days vividly.
“It was so much fun when our kids were little and as we grew up and we’d see Grampy driving by in the car,” she said. “He always wanted to be involved and even with the body shop, we’d make a float to drive in the parade.”
He was proud of his body shop, Beaulieu said, and started it with nothing.
Beaulieu and three of her siblings, along with a few of Blinn’s grandchildren, work there. She explained how her father instilled in each of them the value of giving to others.
Blinn always looked to lend a helping hand with people in town that sought his advice — whether that was someone running for office, a board seat or even a stranger.
And it wasn’t only business or political advice he would give.
Beaulieu said Blinn was a family man and all his kids and grandkids would come to him if they didn’t know an answer to something. He’d find the solution.
Her father was an avid adventure-seeker who didn’t shy away from skydiving — twice — or waterskiing.
He taught her how to waterski 11 years ago on Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire.
“I probably tried to get up 25 times and he kept encouraging me,” Beaulieu said. “His face when I finally got up and stood up was priceless.”
Grandson Alex LeBlanc was the first grandchild Blinn taught to waterski a few years ago.
“I was hesitant, but he convinced me to try it,” LeBlanc said. “He was driving the boat and knew how to talk to me.”
Blinn was a mentor and teacher for LeBlanc, and he wants his grandfather to be remembered as someone who lived a vivacious life.
LeBlanc said, “He’d tell me, ‘do what you love because you are only here once.’”
Steve Ranlett, a retired Plaistow police officer, served as a selectman alongside Blinn.
“We needed help changing the board in some management styles so we talked John in to running,” he laughed.
“He joked, ‘At my age, why am I running for the board of selectmen?’” Ranlett said. “But he loved the community and cared about the direction the town was going in.”
His favorite memory of Blinn, though, was running into him and Bergeron in Aruba on vacation, a spot Blinn enjoyed.
Put simply, he was always true to himself, his friend said. He was “just John.”
