DERRY – Calling it a “603 win for clean energy” Gov. Chris Sununu signed two bills into law Thursday morning that focus on advancing renewable energy initiatives.
Both bills enjoyed bipartisan support and are among the last measures expected to be signed into law from this past session.
Sununu, state legislators, and local officials gathered at the Derry town transfer center where in 2018 the town established a solar energy array.
The Net Zero Task Force in Derry is working on a plan to allow the town to reach net-zero emissions by 2025 for the municipality and was chosen as the site for the bill signing https://www.derrynh.org/net-zero-task-force.
One of the measures Sununu signed into law is Senate Bill 91, which is omnibus legislation on renewable energy and utilities, which advocates have said, allows the Public Utilities Commission to be careful not to shift added costs to the consumers.
The law relates to the installation, interconnection, and use of energy storage systems by customers of utilities and also addresses hydroelectric generators that share equipment for purposes of interconnection to the electric grid.
And it directs the Public Utilities Commission in developing alternative tariffs for net energy metering.
It also establishes a commission to study limited electrical energy producers.
House Bill 315 allows municipalities and school districts to build larger renewable energy projects.
It revises the procedures applicable to municipal or county aggregators and municipal electric utilities for the aggregation of energy services.
The new law also establishes an exemption under net energy metering for group net-metered facilities that generate electricity to offset the electrical requirements of a group consisting of political subdivisions.
Sununu said it was a huge win for clean energy and compromise to allow larger solar power arrays to be built without “crushing” costs to ratepayers.
He said New Hampshire needs renewable energy projects in the state and the way it is done in this state is different than in other parts of the country. He said it is about everyone coming to the table to work on a solution.
Sununu noted several years ago there was a similar effort that was not successful but legislators kept at it.