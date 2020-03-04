CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences, NHCORR, is offering rental assistance scholarships to those in or entering NHCORR certified recovery residences.
The scholarships will help people with rental payments, up to $750. They are made possible through a grant from the Governor's Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
People in recovery, studies show, have a lower rate of recidivism when they are participating in a recovery residence setting.
But entrance to such a residence can sometimes be hampered by rental costs. NHCORR will distribute up to 26 scholarships a month across the state, to assist with rental payments to NHCORR certified recovery residences, scattered all across the Granite State.
NHCORR is the state affiliate of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences (NARR) and applies rigorous, nationally-recognized standards to make sure recovery homes operate with integrity, uphold residents' rights, create a culture of empowerment where residents engage in leadership, and develop staff abilities to apply a social model of providing a safe and healthy, home-like environment and all the while supporting residents in their path to recovery.
Certification is voluntary and helps an entire community, residents, families, employees, neighbors, towns and the state.
Applications for the scholarships are available at nhcorr.org or email committee@nhcorr.com.