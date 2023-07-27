Across the American West, construction of new homes is booming, and the cost of rent is falling. New housing starts increased by double-digit percentages there in May, and rents fell about 2%.
But in New Hampshire, the picture is different. Construction starts have declined in the last year, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. and the average rent in the Granite State is increasing.
The construction slowdown is one of several reasons rent prices continue to climb in New Hampshire, according to a new report from New Hampshire Housing released this month. The report found that the statewide median rent for a two-bedroom apartment has increased by 11.4% over the last year. Today, the average cost of that apartment – with utilities included – is $1,764 per month. Housing experts note that this year’s jump in rent in New Hampshire is a continuation of a recent trend, part of a “steady 10-year climb.”
And the trend comes amid a housing market in which fewer homes are being listed for sale than in previous years and prices for buyers are stubbornly high.
But construction barriers are not the only reason rents are going up, the report notes. Rising energy prices in the past two years have affected the overall cost of renting, whether in utilities paid by tenants or in the rent itself. Utility costs paid by tenants increased between 58 and 64% over the past year; the monthly average utility cost for two-bedroom apartments is $315 per month.
The vacancy rate for apartments remains low at about 0.8%. That’s a slight improvement from previous years, which have seen the rate hover around 0.5%, but it is far lower than a healthy rate of 5%.
Meanwhile, economic challenges have kept some families in rental units who might ordinarily be buying new homes. Interest rates have risen to above 6% for home purchases, keeping many from moving out and buying new homes. The result: More people are trying to rent apartments, availability has decreased, and landlords can more easily raise rents.
The new rental figures come from an annual survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire on behalf of New Hampshire Housing in March and May 2023. The median rent is based on a sample of 8,255 units across the state, according to the report.
Rents in all areas of New Hampshire are rising, but some counties are experiencing higher increases than others, the survey shows. Grafton County, home to Hanover, Lebanon, Lincoln, Littleton, and Waterville Valley, has seen median rents increase by 82% over the past year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment in that county is now $2,081, the report states – the highest of all 10 counties in the state.
The cheapest county for renting is Coos, at a median of $1,103 for a two-bedroom apartment. Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, both in the southern part of the state, have median prices around $2,000 per month. Those counties’ rents have increased by between 28 and 47% over the past year.
The cost of renting in New Hampshire continues to grow faster than the incomes of the state’s residents. The median income for renters is $51,432 per household. But in order to afford the median two-bedroom apartment, a family needs to be making $70,000, or 37% more than the median income.
Census data suggests that 45% of New Hampshire renters are spending more than the recommended maximum of 30 % of their income on rent and utilities.
The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization serving the Granite State.
