SALEM — The nine Republicans vying to represent Rockingham District 8 won big Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
Though he wasn't an incumbent this year, the New Hampshire GOP Communications Director Joe Sweeney took the most votes — 8,795.
Political newcomer and long-time Salem resident Republican Susan Vandecasteele garnered 8,016 votes to win a seat.
Incumbents Republican representatives John Sytek, Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette and Everett McBride Jr. held on to their seats with 8,494, 8,086, 8,101 and 8,021 votes respectively.
Their counterparts, Republican representatives Betty I. Gay, John Janigian and Bob Elliot kept their seats with 7,977, 7,870 and 7,703 votes respectively.
There was a 1,402 vote deficit between Elliot and top Democrat Bonnie Wright who amassed 6,301 votes.
Wright's fellow Democrats Maureen G. Thibault, Sara Dillingham, Claire E. Karibian and Jacqueline Muollo each won 5,447, 5,418, 5,391 and 5,194 votes respectively. Donna Loranger, Greg Davis, Cam Iannalfo and Sean Lewis won 5,118, 5,040, 5,031 and 4,895 votes respectively.