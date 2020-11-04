WINDHAM — Republicans held the four Rockingham District 7 state representative seats Tuesday, according to the town's unofficial results.
Republican incumbent state representatives Mary Griffin, Charles McMahon and Bob Lynn held commanding leads with 5,292, 5,256 and 4,786 votes respectively.
Newcomer Republican Julius Soti won by a 24-vote margin over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent with 4,480 votes to her 4,456.
Democrats Valarie Roman, Henri Azibert and Ioana Singureanu received 3,415, 2,787 and 2,764 votes respectively.