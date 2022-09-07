Four Republicans are vying for three spots in the Rockingham County District 20 primary race on Sept. 13. Three Democratic candidates will move on to the general election in November. They are Robert Bartlett, Nancy Bishop and Stan Duncan.
Republican candidates
Darrell Britton lives in Plaistow and is a Board of Selectmen member. He's currently the director of corporate development at GenCon Construction. He has served on several boards and committees in Plaistow, including the Planning Board and Recreation Committee.
Robert D. Harb resides in Plaistow and is an attorney. He has been a New Hampshire state representative since 2018. In the New Hampshire State House, he is vice chairman of the resources, recreation and development committee.
Charles R. Melvin Sr. is a New Hampshire state representative. He is from Newton and owned an auto body business for 50 years. As a state representative, he serves on the Municipal and County Government Committee. Melvin also sits on Newton's Board of Selectmen.
James Summers resides in Newton and is a veteran. He is Newton's deputy treasurer and works in the information technology sector. Summers was a New Hampshire state representative from 2010-2014. He supports small business growth and protecting the Second Amendment.
