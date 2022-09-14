SALEM, N.H. — Election officials worked for 18 hours Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, collecting and tallying ballots from 25% of registered Salem voters who participated in the primary.
Results reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday showed a strong Republican turnout. Longtime Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow said a total of 5,137 voters participated. Republican ballots totaled 3,866 compared to 1,271 Democratic.
Of 13 state representative candidates, the top nine, in order, were: Lorie Ball, John Janigian, Fred Doucette, Joe Sweeney, John Sytek, Tanya Donnelly, Valerie McDonnell, Susan Vandecasteele and Dennis Manion.
Newcomer Ball topped the ticket with 2,308 votes, followed by incumbent Janigian with 2,283. Manion, earning the last nomination for the November general election, received 1,128 votes.
The top Democratic candidate was Bonnie Wright, supported by 973 voters. Also moving on to the general election are, in order of votes, Donna Loranger, Sara Dillingham, Claire Karibian, Maureen Thibault, Dionne Garon, Gregory Davis, Neil Misra and Larry Disenhof.
“This is in many ways the most challenging logistical election that we have because of reporting requirements that we have to undertake,” Goodnow explained of the late results. “And because of recent legislation, this is the first election where the reporting requirements have increased. Frankly, it delays our ability to report.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.