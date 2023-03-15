PLAISTOW — Only 612 residents participated in Tuesday's municipal election, but those who did cast a ballot largely granted approval down the ballot.
Residents authorized selectmen to consider changing the final uses of the Beede Superfund Site when cleanup is complete.
That means possibly altering the end use to conservation and passive recreation — maybe removing housing as an option — if they feel it serves the best interest of the town.
It passed with a vote of 396 to 171.
At deliberative session, the wording of the petition drastically changed. It shifted control of Beede's future from the town and its designated cleanup group to the select board.
The original petition concerned selectmen because it changed the amount of contaminated soil that would be dug up and removed from the site.
Also at the election, voters reelected Select Board Chairman Jay DeRoche to another three-year term. He received 467 votes to Eric Neff's 78 votes.
Tammy Bergeron was elected to the select board to the seat left vacant by her late partner, John Blinn Sr., who died in January. She will serve a two-year term.
Residents also voted in favor of proposed election processes.
They supported replacing aging voting machines and changing polling hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for state and federal elections.
Voters rejected raising funds to be deposited into the revaluation capital reserve fund, by a vote of 281 to 297.
