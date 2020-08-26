PLAISTOW — Zoning officials will consider a trio of variance requests that have some people concerned due to the historic nature of a former meetinghouse.
The Zoning Board meets Thursday night for a public hearing to consider three requests for variances presented by applicant Mammoth Acquisition Co. LLC involving a property at 2 Main St.
Property owner of record is AC Plaistow LLC with Dick Anagnost listed as manager.
A 5,140-square-foot medical facility could eventually be built on the property if all approvals are granted.
The property has frontage on Route 125 and Haseltine Street, along with Main, and is located near the state line with Massachusetts. The building on site was once used as a Congregational church that many in town say is a community gem and should be protected.
It's been decades since the building served as a meetinghouse, according to Plaistow Historical Society President Robert Hobbs. The building could date back centuries, he added.
The building has also had many owners since the last time it offered worship for the area, Hobbs said.
"As far as the church itself, the last event that happened there as citizens gathering was 1949," Hobbs said, adding that was the year Plaistow held a big anniversary celebration.
Through the years the church became vacant, the steeple went away and many businesses called it home including a chiropractic office and recently a mortgage company.
The variance requests to be considered Thursday include asking for permission to locate a structure within 12.3 feet of the property line on Main Street, where town zoning rules say 50 feet is the minimum allowed.
The second request asks for permission to locate a structure within 14.3 feet of a property line on Haseltine Street, where 50 feet is also the minimum allowed by town regulations. The third variance request, if granted, would pave the way for an attached building sign to be larger than what zoning rules allow in that area, zoned Commercial I.
Many in town hope the potential demolition of the building and any variance requests are stalled. A petition has been started with nearly 200 signatures, opposing the variance requests.
"These three variances are contrary to the public interest of the citizens of Plaistow in that they lead to the destruction or removal of a significant historic landmark in Plaistow, namely the second Plaistow meetinghouse, which is the gateway to our town," the petition reads. "We believe this building is a key historic landmark and the majority of townspeople, if called to a vote, would strongly oppose these variances. Further, these variances would violate the zoning ordinances we voted for regarding adequate, safe setbacks and sightlines from Main and Haseltine streets and a large, unsightly sign at our gateway that exceeds zoning limits."
The petition also asks zoning officials and property owners to meet with citizens, planning and history officials, and state experts on preserving history.
"The resulting demolition and removal of the historic landmark building would certainly not be justice to us as citizens," the petition reads. "Further, we implore the ZBA, the owner and the applicant to strongly consider the public good and to find a usage of the property that retains this historic landmark and gateway to Plaistow."
The meeting will be held remotely and begins Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to sign in can get details on how to access the meeting on the Zoning Board page of the town's website at plaistow.com.