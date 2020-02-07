SALEM, N.H. — The Woodbury School renovation project and school budget had overwhelming support at Thursday night’s deliberative session from the more than 200 residents in the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High.
The budget increased by 2.3% and if approved Salem property owners will see a 1.89% increase in the school portion of their tax bills, translating to a $78.60 increase for those living in a $300,000 home. The $49 million Woodbury project won’t have any impact on the tax rate this year.
Voters will weigh in on these and other warrant articles at the polls on March 10. To pass, voters will have to approve the budget by over 50% and the Woodbury project by over 60%.
School Board Chair Michael Carney talked with voters about the engineering team working on the Woodbury project — the same one that worked on the recent elementary and high school renovations.
“That team brought the elementary schools and high school on time and under budgets,” Carney told the auditorium.
The board also went over the plans for the school — a five-phase project that includes improvements to infrastructure, security and classrooms.
Two parents met the Woodbury project with hesitancy, citing a “hazing incident” that happened earlier in the year, questioning how much the School District cared about safety.
The Salem couple, the Stanganellis, confronted the School Board in the fall with concerns about hazing, saying they wouldn’t support the Woodbury project without the district addressing the “culture issues” within the schools.
“I can’t vote for this until they address other issues,” Todd Stanganelli reiterated for the larger crowd at the deliberative session.
After the Stanganellis spoke to the auditorium others got up to thank the board for its work on the Woodbury project, including longtime resident Harry Nealson.
“Those things have to be addressed outside of: Do we need a new school?” Nealson said. “Yes we need a new building, and I, despite my tax load, support it heartily.”
There was a round of applause for Nealson and others who spoke in favor of the project. When the vote was called to close the question there was a lone "no" in the overwhelming amount of yeses.