DERRY — It could have been a scene from a School Board gathering back in 2018, when hundreds of people crammed into the West Running Brook Middle School gym to urge board members to save a beloved neighborhood elementary school.
And now again, years later, another loud cry is being directed at school officials to once again keep South Range Elementary School open.
About 100 people attended a meeting Nov. 2, again in the West Running Brook gym, to offer emotional testimony and plenty of stories about the importance of Derry’s schools.
That included strong speech about South Range, again on a potential chopping block.
The small elementary school sits on 10 acres on Drury Lane and is more than 50 years old.
Extensive studies on the district’s facilities have been a key topic with school officials for many years with residents, teachers, board members and other stakeholders forming committees to analyze every spot utilized in the district’s five elementary schools, two middle schools, and administrative areas.
There were several plans and potential scenarios looked at over the course of many months that include closing a school, demolishing a school, and doing much-needed roof repairs to several buildings.
In May, the board voted 5-2 to move forward with a proposal to close both South Range and Derry Village elementary schools, and combine enrollment from those two schools into a new building that, if approved by voters at the polls, would be constructed near the current Derry Village site.
It wasn’t a unanimous vote. Five board members, Erika Cohen, Jonathan Dugan, David Clapp, Jessica Ring and Derick Anderson said yes, while Paul Lutz and Brenda Willis voted against the plan.
The district also applied for state building aid that could support a new school if approved by voters.
Other alternatives are being considered along with the potential new elementary school building plan.
Possible warrant articles on the March 2023 ballot could give voters several scenarios and spending items to consider, including a new school building, establishing a school district capital reserve fund that could be presented every year to have money added for big repairs to buildings when needed, or other spending plans for much-needed repairs.
Residents’ cries to keep South Range open took center stage during the recent meeting. Some residents who spoke are also teachers in the school district. There were also “Save South Range School” signs held by school supporters.
Resident Tom Cardon told board members at the recent meeting that he felt voters may not support the cost of building a new school.
“I think the community will have a hard time supporting a new school,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be in your position to make a decision on what school to close.”
Butch Timpe said that what the school board is asking for is “not realistic.”
“It’s too much for taxpayers to chew on,” he said, adding it’s going to take many years to get the schools back to “where they need to be.”
“Is it ideal? But it’s realistic,” Timpe said. “I’d support a capital reserve fund.”
As for closing South Range Elementary, Timpe said the community “is not going to allow you to do that.”
Town Councilor and Derry state Rep. Phyllis Katsakiores told the board she lives in the neighborhood where South Range is located.
“I was there before the school, my kids went there,” she said. “Kids are successful because of South Range. I would hate to see the school closed.”
But resident Jenna Paradise said a school is much more than a building.
“South Range is amazing,” she said, adding a new school building would join students together to make a new community, with children learning to adapt and succeed within a new space.
“The kids are happy with the people they are with, not the four walls around them,” Paradise said.
The School Board collected input at the meeting, but only told the public that answers would be coming.
