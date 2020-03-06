WINDHAM, N.H. — A $9.5 million warrant article asking voters to approve the construction of a water line makes up a long list of town projects and requests on the March 10 ballot.
The article, if approved, would construct a water line from the area of Route 111 and Range Road westerly along Route 111 to Ledge Road.
A portion of the article, $3,163,500, could be supported through grants and private users of the water line, while the remaining $6,336,500 may require bonding. The article would required a 60% majority vote to pass.
The proposed water line is intended to connect to the main water line presently being built as part of a regional water line funded through the state's drinking water and groundwater trust fund that will extend water from Derry along Route 28 through Windham and then head out further through Salem and other communities.
Windham hired engineers with Weston & Sampson, an engineering firm based in Manchester, to conduct a feasibility study on the water line costs, impacts, quantity and quality of the town's water.
Jeff Provost, an engineer with Weston & Sampson, spoke at the town's deliberative session earlier this month, saying the proposed water line "would impact the town positively."
Water has been a key topic in town for many years, Provost said at the meeting. Reasons behind wanting a municipal water line include sparking economic development in certain areas, to a more finite reason that could support properties in town with groundwater now contaminated with industrially-produced compounds known as PFOA/PFAS and other contaminants in wells, including those impacting town facilities.
The water line would be funded by a long-term bond, either 20 or 30 years, along with matching grants and private contributions/user costs for those connecting to the system.
The town could also consider establishing a TIF, or tax increment financing, plan to support the water line costs and financing.
The town's Community Development Director, Rex Norman, said the water project is an opportunity for the town to provide good, clean water while possibly giving economic development a big boost.
"This is probably the most important decision the town has had before it in the 20 years I've been here," Norman said, "and even longer than that."
Norman said in an email that the town has applied for state drinking water and ground water support before and has been denied. He said if the water article is approved, it would show that Windham is also serious about its water contamination issues.
"I have proposed reapplying for a grant, establishing a TIF District, and securing developer participation to pay for this waterline," Norman said. "A favorable vote on this article will show the trust fund Windham has 'skin in the game.'"
Selectman Ross McLeod said at the deliberative session that it was not an unanimous decision for the board to support the water article, with all members calling the article important but splitting on whether to approve or not.
"We all wanted this to at least be on the warrant so the voters of this town could weigh in," McLeod said.
In addition to the water article, Windham voters will consider a $16 million town operating budget; $50,000 to purchase a new "Jaws of Life" tool; $50,000 to support Phase I of the Town Common Beautification project; $65,000 for police station roof repairs, and $300,000 to repair the roof and stone exterior of the tower at Searles School and Chapel, with this article requiring a 60% majority vote.
Also on the town warrant are several planning articles, three collective bargaining agreements, and a citizens petition warrant article asking voters to approve bringing keno games to town.
Polls are open March 10 at Windham High School, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.