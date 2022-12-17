EAST DERRY — History on the hill continues as a years long restoration project moves forward, with the sanctuary at First Parish Congregational Church now on the priority list.
With much work and preservation completed over past years, it’s now time to focus on the sacred and special interior space for upkeep and care.
The sanctuary pews, dating back to about 1884, were scheduled to be removed and taken to a safe location in the lower level of the church while work upstairs gets it start in the months ahead, according to Paul Lindemann, a member of the church and also its rehabilitation/preservation group, Friends of the Meetinghouse.
Volunteers would be moving 60, 8-foot-long sections of the wooden seats, with each weighing up to 120 pounds each.
And carrying them down two flights of stairs, Lindemann added.
Lindemann has spent years chronicling the work and progress at the church, detailing every step in vivid photographs and keeping information and progress within the church family and out into the community so people can watch the progress.
On one recent morning, Lindemann showed off the sanctuary prior to the pews being removed, saying once the wooden seating is out, professionals can work on the floor and ceiling.
There is always history to be uncovered.
That includes a large shelving unit in the lower level of the building, filled with various sizes and shapes of historic wooden pieces, fragments of old beams and other wood taken during earlier restoration work.
Lindemann said it would be a great idea to somehow incorporate those historic pieces within the church to accent its rich history.
“And every time we strip something away, we learn more intriguing details,” Lindemann said.
First Parish was the original established meetinghouse in the area.
The current church was built in 1769 to replace an earlier structure built by the area’s earliest settlers. The tower was added in 1824.
The massive restoration project got its start in 2011, after a First Parish team hired historic architect Noman Larson to do a comprehensive study on the building, leading to a formal assessment to help guide the work that continues today.
In 2015, the church tower was separated and dismantled for repair work. The tower structure was taken to Nottingham for repairs under Preservation Timber Framing’s guidance. The 2,200-pound bell was also lifted out and stored safely.
In 2016, the 250-ton church building was meticulously raised so crews could work underneath to secure the foundation. The building was then slowly lowered back into place.
After that, a new connector project got started and is now complete offering multi-level accessibility to those entering the sanctuary and other spaces.
The church received several Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, or LCHIP, grants to support specific aspects of the total restoration project. The church congregation has also raised and spent money to support the work.
The building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Matthew Thornton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, once rang its bells and served on its building committee.
The sanctuary will have asbestos challenges addressed as part of the work.
Other restorative work includes the choir loft area, other upper rooms and rehabilitation of the plaster walls.
The sanctuary organ needs attention and organ pipes will eventually head back into the tower space.
Until now, worship services have been held in Currier Hall.
It is the hope to be back in the sanctuary to worship by Christmas 2024.
To learn more about First Parish and its restoration, visit nutfieldhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.