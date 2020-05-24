PLAISTOW — The gentle turn of the key in the ignition and the engine starts.
"It starts easy," Tom Sampson of Plaistow said.
"We even got this working," he said while flipping on the siren and the lights.
Plaistow's original Engine One — a 1927 Seagrave fire truck — is finally working after 10 years of engine failure.
"It was headed away because no one knew how to fix it and we didn't have the parts," Lt. Russ Hawkins said. However, many of the firefighters didn't want to lose the history of the first motorized truck the town bought, he said.
But there was one guy who might be able to make it work: Sampson, Hawkins said.
The life-long Plaistow resident has been restoring and reengineering cars since he was 14, when his dad gave him a car that he had to put together.
He was able to install a 1968 Chevy 250 six-cylinder engine into the 1927 fire truck. The Plaistow Fire Department bought all of the parts that were available, but Sampson made many of the pieces that connect the engine to the truck because they were from different decades.
The truck has been in Sampson's garage for about three years. He estimates it would have taken him about four months of working on it every day to complete, he said.
Now that it's in working order, Engine One will be used for ceremonial practices, Chief Chris Knutsen said. It will be stored at the fire station along with one of the town's other historic trucks — the 1948 Dimond T that replaced the 1927 Seagrave as Engine One.
They also are going to see if the truck can still pump water. All of the original tools are still on the truck, including the original hose.