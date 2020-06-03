WINDHAM — A retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice is tossing his name in the ring and will run for state representative.
Robert J. Lynn has filed to run as a Republication candidate for state representative in Windham.
The filing period for candidates to sign up for state office ends June 12.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for one of the four seats representing Windham in the state House of Representatives," Lynn said in a statement."
Lynn served as a Supreme and Superior Court judge in New Hampshire for nearly 27 years and retired last August at the age of 70.
He was appointed to the New Hampshire Superior Court in 1992 by Gov. Judd Gregg; was appointed Chief Justice of the Superior Court in 2004 by Gov. Craig Benson; was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2010 by Gov. John Lynch; and was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 2018 by current Gov. Chris Sununu.
Lynn previously served as a federal prosecutor in several U.S. attorneys offices, including New Hampshire, and was in private law practice in Concord. He also served as a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
A lifelong Republican, Lynn said is proud of the judicial positions he held, nominated and confirmed by governors and executive councilors of both political parties.
"I believe this demonstrates my commitment to fairness and to working with people of divergent views to accomplish common objectives," he said.
In his statement, Lynn said he is running for state representative because of his devotion to public life and because he said he still has a lot to contribute to support both his community of Windham and the state.
"I feel strongly that, in order to preserve the New Hampshire Advantage, the legislature must make a concerted effort to control the size and cost of state government, and I pledge to work with Governor Sununu to do just that," he said.
Lynn has lived in Windham with his family since 1996.