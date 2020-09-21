Late last week, New Hampshire school districts learned that federal monies they were previously relying on are no longer available to cover costs associated with their response to COVID-19.
On Sept. 11, the state was informed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that they will not be covering reimbursements for facemasks to be used by teachers, staff and students among other supplies. Additional supplies not covered include any extra desks or chairs, cleaning supplies and the purchase and installments of physical barriers, such as plexiglass.
Many school districts in the state had intentions of seeking reimbursement from FEMA for these additional costs, including the Salem School District which was seeking to have a large amount of money reimbursed.
Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Deborah Payne said that the district was looking to have FEMA reimburse them for about $500,000. She explained that in early summer the district had put in two projects, and would have filed a third.
Those projects she referenced include all types of PPE for the district and acrylic shields for desks — all the equipment the district would not have needed if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as what the district will be doing now to cover these costs, Payne said the district is working with the school board to discuss that.
“We’ll probably be discussing that at Tuesday night’s board meeting,” Payne said.
Payne also anticipates that there will probably be requests by many districts to the Department of Education (DOE) for additional funding support.
According to a letter that state education officials received Friday, it states, “Both District and Chartered Public Schools received an allocation from the NHDOE based on their ESEA Title 1 allocation, referred to as CARES-ESSER grants. The State distributed $33.9 million directly to schools. These funds have a flexible use to address expenses incurred due to COVID. To date, much of these funds are unallocated by schools and remain available to cover expenses districts had planned to submit to FEMA.”
During a briefing on COVID-19 Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said there is still a lot of opportunity for many of the districts to apply for and receive some of those reimbursement funds.
In addition to those funds, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFFER) has also made $32 million available to cities and towns across the state.
School districts previously planning on seeking FEMA reimbursement can work with their municipal partners to request reimbursement for these district expenses from GOFERR.
“Even though FEMA has decided not to step up and provide some of that support on the school level there is still a lot of financial opportunity there and as we’ve always said, we’re going to be there for these kids, we’re going to be there for the cities and towns for these COVID-related expenses,” Sununu said.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.