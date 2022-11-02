PLAISTOW — Candidates looking to serve Rockingham County as state representatives in Districts 20 and 36 voiced their views on a range of topics, including abortion rights, recreational marijuana and school vouchers at a candidates forum held in Plaistow.
The event was held at the Plaistow Public Library last week and moderated by Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire.
Five District 20 candidates participated. They were Republicans Robert Harb, Charles Melvin, Sr. and James Summers, as well as Democrats Nancy Bishop and Stan Duncan.
District 36 candidates, Republican JD Bernardy and Democrat Elizabeth Kosta, were also present.
Candidates were asked if New Hampshire needed to change its abortion laws in 2023. Harb, Melvin and Summers would make no changes to the law that allows for abortions up to 24 weeks.
Melvin said he voted for the current law. He’s against abortions, except in cases of rape, incest and when the life of a mother is threatened, but believes in women’s rights over their bodies.
Duncan is also against abortions, but said the law should address late-term abortions to show compassion towards a mother and life-threatening pregnancies.
Bishop is in favor of changing the law to save a mother’s life.
“I believe there are rare exceptions when a woman might need a late-term abortion,” Bishop said. “That’s a medical decision that has to be made.”
The District 36 candidates held clashing opinions.
Bernardy said the current law codifies Roe v. Wade, but he’d support reducing the time frame an abortion can be performed down to 12 to 15 weeks.
Kosta wouldn’t vote for anything less than 24 weeks and would add into the law the ability to protect a mother’s life.
Candidates’ opinions were split down the middle on recreational marijuana in the state, and if it should be taxed.
Melvin and Bishop were in favor of it. Both noted that it is legal in neighboring states.
Melvin said New Hampshire should be allowed to sell it in liquor stores. He’d support taxes from sales to go towards rehabilitation.
Bishop said the state needs the revenue and that citizens cross borders to purchase recreational marijuana. She’d hope taxes from it would be used towards education and mental health services.
Harb and Summers were against its legalization because it’s illegal at the federal level.
“I took an oath of office to uphold and defend our Constitution,” Harb said. “It’s still a violation and a crime to be involved in, so I could not support that.”
He noted he’s received calls from school administrators voicing their concerns. Harb would be against recreational marijuana to protect children.
Duncan would not support or campaign for it, but added he wouldn’t fight it.
“It’s a wave that is coming,” he said. “The state will take it on sooner or later.”
Bernardy is against supporting recreational marijuana because it’s illegal federally.
Kosta would want a potential bill set up so the state’s ready once the federal government lifts the law. She’d also use money from marijuana sales for rehabilitation.
Another topic was education freedom accounts — or school vouchers. Over 3,000 New Hampshire families benefit from the program.
Bernardy believes “it’s an excellent program.”
He’d raise the current poverty level limit set that qualifies families to partake in this program so more families would be eligible.
Kosta said if school vouchers can’t be repealed, she’d have the program rewritten for parents to annually apply in case a family’s financial circumstances change.
Bishop wants it repealed and reallocate the money into public schools, while Duncan thinks the program costs a fortune.
Summers noted the program is expensive, but said “after the pandemic, I don’t really trust our public school systems.”
He feels the current system focuses too much on social issues and less on reading, writing and arithmetic.
Melvin echoed his sentiment, saying he doesn’t like what’s going on right now.
Harb supports the program and parents’ rights to choose their child’s education. He’d support changing the programs title to school choice and a study looking at its fiscal components.
