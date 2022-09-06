All 11 candidates in the Rockingham County races for sheriff, attorney, treasure, register of deeds and register of probate are running uncontested in the New Hampshire primary election on Sept. 13.
County races
Republican Janet Stevens and Democrat Katherine Harake are uncontested in the race for executive councilor. Stevens is the incumbent.
For county sheriff, both Republican Chuck Massahos, the incumbent, and Democrat Kevin Coyle are unopposed.
Republican Patricia Conway will head to the November general election looking for re-election, while rich Clark will earn the Democratic ticket for the county attorney nomination.
Republican Scott Priestley is running unopposed for county treasurer.
For county register of deeds, incumbent Republican Cathy Stacey is unopposed on her ballot, while Democrat Michael McCord also faces no opponents.
The primary race will see Republican Lisa Massahos and Democrat Sean McBride Lewis both unopposed for county register of probate.
Hampstead district races
The District 15 state representative race is uncontested. These will be the names on the Republican ballot: Joe Guthrie and Lilli Walsh. For the Democrats, Laurie A. Warnock and Lisa DeMio are running unopposed.
In Hampstead's state senator race, Republican incumbent, Regina Birdsell, is uncontested.
For District 34, Republican Mark Pearson, the incumbent, and Democrat Shaw Tilton are unopposed for their party's nomination.
Sandown district races
The state representative race for Sandown is uncontested. Republicans Chris True and Tony Piemonte are running. These names will appear on the Democratic ballot: Benjamin Sharpe and Keith D. Cronyn.
For state senator, Bill Gannon — the current state senator — will run uncontested for Republicans while Brenda Oldak will represent the Democratic ticket.
Plaistow District race
For state representative in District 36, Republican Elizabeth Kosta and Democrat JD Bernardy are both uncontested.
