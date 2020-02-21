ATKINSON — Day-old snow sparkled in the afternoon sun and freezing wind whistled through the naked trees. Parts of the ground were completely iced over, but in Art Scarpa’s greenhouse it was hot and humid.
“It’s really warm in here,” Scarpa, 78, said, noting that he has to take his glasses off for a few minutes when he steps inside because the lenses fog up from the sudden and dramatic change in temperature.
Inside the greenhouse, thousands of succulents — and a few other plant varieties — soak up sunshine. Scarpa doesn’t know exactly how many plants he has total, but he estimates more than 4,000.
“It's almost impossible to know exactly how many because it changes daily,” Scarpa said.
Inside the tent-like hoop house, only a narrow pathway is not crowded with plants.
Scarpa organizes his collection in the greenhouse by their native region. In one corner, there are plants indigenous to South Africa, in another there are succulents from Central America, and in another there are a few plants native to the northeast.
Scarpa said he believes his collection is one of the largest in New England.
“My passion is this whole area here which are called haworthias,” Scarpa said motioning towards a section of the greenhouse filled with colorful and textured succulents. “They are really cool plants because there are so many different varieties and species of them.”
He was interrupted by the loud chirping of tree frogs.
“They are hiding in here,” he said with a smile. “They don't pay rent, so we’re going to have to talk to them about that.”
Scarpa, who grew up in East Boston, said he developed his passion for succulents at a young age — around 7 or 8 — when he attended his first flower show.
“I hated baseball,” Scarpa laughed, and adjusted a ceramic pot, adding that he wanted a different hobby. “I got hit in the head once.”
He said he loved the diversity of the plants at the flower show, and he came home with a small bag of kalanchoe succulent leaves. He said he was able to pin the leaves onto curtains in his home and a succulent would grow.
“You would pin it to a curtain, and it would grow these little notches,” Scarpa said. “So that's when my habit started.”
From that point on, Scarpa said he slowly began to accumulate plants. As the years went by, his window sills became more and more crowded with succulents.
When Scarpa was about 12 years old, his oldest brother gifted him "The Wise Garden Encyclopedia."
“He gave me a book that's been almost my bible all these years,” Scarpa said. “It didn’t have a lot of photographs. It was mostly hand drawings — the wealth of information I got from that as a kid. I just took a liking to that book.”
Scarpa said that he used to “play a game with himself” where he would open the encyclopedia, more than a thousand pages long, to a random page and see how much he could say about the plants.
As he got older, Scarpa said he developed a passion for growing plants from seed — particularly palm trees. In the late 1950s when Scarpa was a teenager, he was the youngest member of the International Palm Society to attend a conference in Miami.
Scarpa is particularly proud of his founding of the Cactus and Succulent Society of Massachusetts in 1991. Over the years, the club has grown from 38 to approximately 150 members.
Scarpa’s daughter, Kristina Scarpa, 50, said she can’t remember a time when her dad didn't have succulents and cactuses all over the house.
“Every single window was a full greenhouse,” she said.
Over the years, Scarpa’s hobby has made him a sort of authority on growing succulents. He often speaks at garden clubs, such as the Atkinson Garden Club and the Hampstead Garden Club, and he has judged flower shows from Maine to Pennsylvania.
But Scarpa still makes mistakes just like everyone else.
“This one just croaked last week because it got too much water,” he said holding up a shriveled plant and shrugging. He picked up another and said, “this one is dormant right now, so it doesn't want water.”
Walking around his greenhouse, Scarpa pointed to different species of succulents and explained that it's been a years-long effort full of research and trial and error to figure out exactly what each plant needs to survive. Some plants need to be watered every week, and others haven’t been watered in months. Certain plants prefer acidic water, and others want water with a higher pH.
But he loves the process of taking care of plants, he said, and it’s just one of the reasons Scarpa continues to care for all these plants after all these years.
“I like it,” he said, “but it’s really the people I meet. All of my friends — I'm trying to think of someone who is not a plant person. I've got an amazing group of friends, and it's really cool. I'm very fortunate.”