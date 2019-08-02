Rotary car show makes a return to Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — A longstanding community tradition makes a return.
The Londonderry Rotary Club, in partnership with the North-Eastern Chapter of the Pontiac Car Club, hosts the return of the classic car show, set for Sunday, Aug. 18 at Londonderry Square, 55 Nashua Road. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and awards will be given at 2 p.m.
The car show was held for many years and this will be the 24th time for the well-attended show in town.
The Rotary and Pontiac group invites car enthusiasts to bring their classics to the show. There is a wide variety of categories for those who love Pontiacs including 1904-1959 Pontiac/Oakland category up through 60s and beyond for GTO's, Firebirds, Trans Ams, Fieros, modified, or any year GMC truck.
In addition, sponsors are looking for other entries to include any antique or pre-World War II vehicles up to 1940; post-war antiques including Camaro, Corvette, Mustang, pickup trucks, muscle cars, special interest and foreign models from all years.
Registration is $10 per vehicle in advance, or $15 the day of the show. Public viewing entry is $3 for adults and $7 for a family.
The day also includes music, food, photographer and a 50/50 raffle.
For information about the car show, contact event chairperson Bill Basler at 603-432-1166 or email to scoop442@aol.com.