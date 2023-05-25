Rotary club hosts car show
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Rotary Club, in partnership with the Pontiac Car Club, will hold its 27th annual classic car show on Sunday, May 28, at Londonderry Square, 50 Nashua Road.
Car registration begins at 9 a.m. and awards will be presented at 2 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Monday, May 29.
There will be a variety of classic cars, trucks and other unique roadsters.
Tickets for the car show are $3 for individuals and $7 for families. Food and ice cream vendors will be on site at the show.
Learn the importance of seed saving in Sandown
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will hold a seed saving program on Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Garvey Rec Center, Pheasant Run Drive.
This program is free and open to the public.
Attendees will learn why saving seeds is important, what kinds of seeds to save and when to harvest them. The presenter is Donna Lussier, a University of New Hampshire Extension Master Gardener since 2017.
For more information, visit sandowngardenclub.org.
Nichols Memorial Library to celebrate 125 years
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Nichols Memorial Library on Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 169 Main St.
There will be a full program and refreshments.
They will be collecting items for a time capsule to be opened in 75 years for the 200th anniversary.
Individuals, families, businesses and community organizations are also invited to prepare a message, drawing or photograph with an explanation for the time capsule.
Those items can be mailed to P.O. Box 24, Kingston, N.H., 03848 or email to KimgstonMuseumFriends@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is May 31.
Brain injury support group to now hold in-person meetings
ATKINSON —The Brain Injury Association support group has moved from Zoom to in-person meetings.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to to 7:30 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, contact Ellen Edgerly at ellen@bianh.org or 603-834-9570.
Register to vote in Danville
DANVILLE — The Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, May 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Danville Town Hall, 210 Main Street.
The purpose of the meeting will be to register new voters and make changes to existing voters.
Synagogue hosts cemetery program
DERRY — Etz Hayim Synagogue will hold its "The Jewish Cemetery in the United States: A Path Toward Americanization" program on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the synagogue, 1 1/2 Hood Road.
Rabbi Joshua L. Segal, Emeritus Congregation Betenu in Amherst and author of "A Field Guide to Visiting a Jewish Cemetery: A Spiritual Journey Past, Present and Future" will speak about the evolution of cemetery history in the American Jewish Community.
The talk is in person and is free, but donations are encouraged. The presentation is part of Etz Hayim Synagogue's Adult Continuing Education Program "Hot Topics and Cool Contemporary Stuff."
For information, call 603-895-6120 or email Stephen Soreff at soreffs15@aol.com.
Book donations welcome at Nesmith Library
WINDHAM — The Friends of the Library of Windham is accepting book donations to support book sales that will in turn support the Nesmith Library.
Current materials in excellent condition are welcome.
Donations needed most include current bestsellers and classics for adults, young adults and children. Donations of complete puzzles and games with no missing pieces are also welcome.
Materials not accepted include magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias, VHS tapes or cassettes, DVDs, CDs and audio books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.