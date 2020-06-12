SALEM, N.H. — There was a steady stream of cars winding through the Salem High parking lot Friday afternoon. Members of the Salem Rotary passed out reusable masks to everyone who drove up.
"The great thing is the community organization of an event," said Jamie Santo, the Salem Rotary's founding president. "The act of helping people in the community is what we do."
Members of the Rotary wanted to help the community in the wake of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.
This event was the first non-Zoom meeting members held since the outbreak caused everything to close. As their first mask handout, they didn't know what to expect but brought plenty of masks, Santo said.
"We have plenty of masks," Santo said, adding they were happily surprised by the turnout of cars constantly flowing.
Members of the Rotary will also be passing out masks at Salem High on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event was organized in partnership with the Rotary and The Common Man Family of Restaurants. Rotary member and Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty volunteered the school.