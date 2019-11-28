DERRY — People gearing up to run in the 46th annual Turkey Trot hosted by the Greater Derry Track Club were thankful the rain held off Thanksgiving morning.
It was mostly overcast and the temperature hovered just above 40 degrees as about 1,150 ran around Beaver Lake, crossing the finish line at Gallien's Beach.
The energy was high as music blasted and people wore all kinds of costumes — including festive hats, tutus and turkey outfits. Families ran together with children in strollers and dogs on leashes.
Derry sisters Melisa Brough, 40, and Melanie Beaulieu, 34, wore multicolored tutus with turkey faces during their first run in the Turkey Trot on Thursday. They wanted to have fun with their run.
Nancy Francis, 56, of Derry sported her Pantry Plunge turkey hat.
This was the second year Francis wore the hat because she enjoys how people get dressed up for the run. Francis said she has to pin the hat to her head to ensure it doesn’t blow away.
“This year, (the hat) was a little warm. But last year, it was so cold, (the hat) saved me,” Francis said.
Eddie Clements, 40, of Salem didn’t put his effort into a costume. Instead, he brought along his children, pushing them in a stroller for the 5K race around the lake.
But near the finish line, he took Claire, 4, and Riley, 2, out of the stroller and had them run across the line themselves.
Their mother, Marsha Clements, 39, cheered them on, waving so they would run toward her at the finish line.
Once the three competitors reached the finish line, there were high-fives and hugs for all.