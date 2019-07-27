LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Police Department, DG Cycles, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Derry and several local businesses hosted a bike rodeo Saturday morning at Londonderry Middle School.
Dozens attended the event, which featured bike inspections, free helmets and fittings, bike safety courses, a free bike raffle and more.
Businesses who sponsored the event include Financial Insurance Services, Chunky's Cinema Pub, O'Shea's Caife and Tae and the Derry News, a sister newspaper to The Eagle-Tribune.