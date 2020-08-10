SALEM, N.H. — The Salem 99 Restaurant & Pub closed Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.
"The health and safety of our guests and team members is top priority and we are taking all necessary safety and health measures into account," wrote Jillian Tedeschi, a spokeswoman for the company. "After learning that a team member is being tested for COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed the Salem, New Hampshire location for today, 8/10 to conduct a thorough and deep environmental cleaning."
"We continue to follow the guidance of health and government officials, while maintaining health and safety preparedness plans currently in place at our restaurant(s)," she wrote.
According to the company's website, restaurant employees have health screenings daily, must wear face coverings and gloves, and frequently wash hands and sanitize.
Tables are also spaced for social distancing and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.