SALEM, N.H. — The 1,890 voters who participated in Tuesday’s local election chose a new future for the town by overwhelmingly supporting a charter that replaces the board of selectmen with a nine-member town council.
The new charter — the first since 1998 — passed with a vote of 1,164 to 563. Voters also approved a special election in the coming months to fill four open positions, bridging the size gap of the governing bodies.
Existing selectmen will become town councilors, including newly elected member Joe Sweeney. Incumbent Cathy Stacey received enough votes to retain her seat and join the council after Tuesday’s vote.
Sweeney, also a state representative for his hometown of Salem, topped the ticket with 949 votes to Stacey’s 729 votes. Before his run for local office, he proposed the creation of the Charter Commission in 2022 and was elected to serve on it.
The major change included in the charter is that voters will be presented a single bottom line budget, with only bond articles separated. Those will require a three-fifths majority vote to pass.
The charter calls for the removal of elected officials through a recall process, as well as through an Ethics Committee process.
A Communications Committee will also be created, including representatives from the town staff, as well as the Town Council, to coordinate communications with residents.
Voters made another statement at the polls this week when they supported first responders. The police and fire departments each asked for roughly $250,000 from the various town funds to restore budget cuts.
The money will allow both departments to maintain services at existing levels, which continue to be strained by the town’s growing population.
The rest of the ballot, with just one exception, received enough support from voters to pass. Salem said no to hand counting ballots in future elections with a vote of 717 to 1,102.
A short school district ballot passed. The operating budget is $87 million. The district was also given approval to enter into a new contract with the 31 food service personnel, including a 4% wage scale increase through 2026.
