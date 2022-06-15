SALEM, N.H. — Town officials were recently notified that a former ambulance billing company with ties to Salem is dealing with a data security breach.
Personal information belonging to anyone who was transported by a Salem ambulance between 2010 and 2017 may be at risk.
Compromised information includes names, dates of birth, medical assessments and medical administrations, health insurance information and Social Security numbers.
A letter from the Oregon-based company will be sent to anyone whose information was threatened by the breach. It explains, “on or about March 26, 2022, Comstar discovered suspicious activity related to certain services…”
“Although we are unable to confirm if your information was impacted, as an added precaution, we are offering you access to 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services through Equifax at no cost to you.”
Salem Fire Department officials put out a statement of their own to say that the letter is not a scam and the guidance it provides should be followed.
It also notes that the security event did not affect any of the Town of Salem computer network systems.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Comstar at 877-587-2480.
