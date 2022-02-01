SALEM, N.H. — The legacy of comic, actress and animal welfare advocate Betty White lives on — right here in town.
Salem Animal Rescue League has received a record number of donations in White’s name since the 99-year-old died Dec. 31. The total as of this week was $14,000.
SARL Executive Director Jinelle Hobson says contributions are still coming in, ranging from $5 to $500, with 85% coming from first-time donors.
“They came from all over. Most from this area, but we had donations coming from Florida, a former adopter in Colorado,” Hobson said. “We set a $2,000 goal on Facebook, but right there alone we raised $5,500.”
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported the viral online fundraising effort in memory of White raised $12.7 million on the two social media platforms alone by the last week in January.
The company says it does not charge fees for donations made to nonprofit organizations.
Hobson describes generosity beyond the internet. Many locals made their way to the animal shelter just off Route 28 to hand off money, she said.
The donations come at a critical time. Financial fallout from the pandemic, including inflated costs for supplies, heating oil and electricity, are among the most prominent.
The shelter has also been forced to pause canine rescues from the South, which are typical, because of nearby construction, SARL renovations and staffing issues, according to Hobson.
A transport from Florida is expected mid-February.
“We don’t know how many are coming up, but we’re asking that people stay patient,” she said. “These dogs need to settle in, we have to do behavioral analysis, health checks, and they’ll eventually be up on our website and available for adoption.”
The donations are expected to go a long way in providing medical care for those dogs and stocking up on supplies that are always in high demand.
“Betty White would be so proud of what has been done in her name and how many innocent lives will be saved,” Hobson said.
More information about SARL, including upcoming 30th anniversary celebrations, is available online at sarlnh.org. Interested adopters must make an appointment before showing up.