SALEM, N.H. — The $49 million Woodbury School renovation project passed overwhelmingly at the polls Tuesday with 72.3% of the votes.
However, Salem is further from having a new Main Street fire station, as voters did not support the $2.3 million purchase of an 8.5 acre lot of land to build a new station. The fire station was defeated with 52.6% of voters approving the land purchase. It needed 60% approval to pass.
“We thank the voters, we had a majority support, we just didn’t have the (three-fifths) votes needed,” fire Chief Larry Best said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and figure out how to address the fire station issue.”
About 20% of Salem’s registered voters — 4,708 — cast ballots in the town and school elections.
Voters supported the town and school budgets.
Sports betting also won big, with more than a 1,000 vote margin. The state is currently scouting potential sports betting locations, and now Salem is in the running to house one of the physical locations because of this voter approval.
The town won’t directly benefit financially from allowing a physical sports betting location, but it could help attract people to local charity poker rooms, which are the likely spot for the sports betting location.
Voters also decided to keep the Tax Collector as an appointed position. Replacing longtime Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk, Martha Breen won that position with 2,362 votes. Breen is bringing her experience as an office administrator for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to the town. Working at the county, Breen said she is well versed on municipal matters at the candidates’ forum held in February.
Beverly Donovan was reelected to the Planning Board, with 2,319 votes, alongside newcomer Joe Feole, who received 2,265 votes. Bob Gibbs received 1,603 votes. Bernard W. Campbell was reelected to the Zoning Board of Adjustment along with newcomer Claire Karibian, with 2,252 and 1,900 votes respectively. Candidates John J. Manning and Thomas Raskow received 1,166 and 1,324 votes respectively.
The town’s roads program was the most voted for budget item, being approved by more than a 2,000 vote margin.
Longtime School Board Member Bernard H. Campbell did not face a challenger and was reelected. Salem’s newest Board of Selectmen member is Cathy Stacey. Current member Michael Lyons was also reelected.