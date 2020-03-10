SALEM, N.H. — The $49 million Woodbury School renovation project passed overwhelmingly at the polls Tuesday with 72.3% of the votes.

However, Salem is further from having a new Main Street fire station, as voters did not support the $2.3 million purchase of an 8.5 acre lot of land to build a new station. The fire station was defeated with 52.6% of voters approving the land purchase. It needed 60% approval to pass.

“We thank the voters, we had a majority support, we just didn’t have the (three-fifths) votes needed,” fire Chief Larry Best said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and figure out how to address the fire station issue.”

About 20% of Salem’s registered voters — 4,708 — cast ballots in the town and school elections.

Voters supported the town and school budgets.

Sports betting also won big, with more than a 1,000 vote margin. The state is currently scouting potential sports betting locations, and now Salem is in the running to house one of the physical locations because of this voter approval.

The town won’t directly benefit financially from allowing a physical sports betting location, but it could help attract people to local charity poker rooms, which are the likely spot for the sports betting location.

Voters also decided to keep the Tax Collector as an appointed position. Replacing longtime Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk, Martha Breen won that position with 2,362 votes. Breen is bringing her experience as an office administrator for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to the town. Working at the county, Breen said she is well versed on municipal matters at the candidates’ forum held in February.

Beverly Donovan was reelected to the Planning Board, with 2,319 votes, alongside newcomer Joe Feole, who received 2,265 votes. Bob Gibbs received 1,603 votes. Bernard W. Campbell was reelected to the Zoning Board of Adjustment along with newcomer Claire Karibian, with 2,252 and 1,900 votes respectively. Candidates John J. Manning and Thomas Raskow received 1,166 and 1,324 votes respectively.

The town’s roads program was the most voted for budget item, being approved by more than a 2,000 vote margin.

Longtime School Board Member Bernard H. Campbell did not face a challenger and was reelected. Salem’s newest Board of Selectmen member is Cathy Stacey. Current member Michael Lyons was also reelected.

Zoning Board of Adjustment

There were 4,708 votes cast, according to the official results by the Town Clerk's office.

ZBA candidate Votes
John J. Manning 1,166
Thomas Raskow Jr. 1,324
Bernard W. Campbell 2,252
Claire Karibian 1,900
Write-ins 9

Salem's uncontested races

Salem has seven offices with uncontested races. No one signed up to run for the Trustee of the Trust Funds position. All positions are for three year terms with the exception of Town Moderator, which is a two-year position, and Supervisor of the Checklist, which is a six-year position. 

 There were 4,708 votes cast, according to the official results by the Town Clerk's office.

Position Candidate Votes
Board of Selectmen Michael "Mike" Lyons 2,744
Board of Selectmen Cathy Stacey 2,960
Board of Selectmen Write-ins 80
Town Clerk Susan Wall 3,711
Town Clerk Write-ins 25
Town Moderator Chris Goodnow 3,509
Town Moderator Write-ins 20
Treasurer John Sytek 3,538
Treasurer Write-ins 24
Budget Committee Tanya Donnelly 2,883
Budget Committee Steven Goddu 2,559
Buget Committee Write-ins 37
Supervisor of the Checklist Patricia Good 3,469
Supervisor of the Checklist Write-ins 13
Library Trustee Kathleen Norton 3,449
Library Trustee Write-ins 12
Trustee of the Trust Fund Write-ins 520
School Board Bernard H. Campbell 3,556
School Board Write-ins 111

Tax Collector

There were 4,708 votes cast, according to the official results by the Town Clerk's office.

Tax Collector candidate Votes
Stephen Boyd 886
Martha Breen* 2,362
Kerry Keenan 790
Write-ins 9

Salem articles

These are local tax rate estimates for every $1,000 in property value provided by the town and school district. The town tax rate is the estimate if all ballot items pass.

There were 4,708 ballots cast, according to the official results by the Town Clerk's office.

Article Approved or defeated? Estimated tax impact Yes No
Revise building permit time frame? Approved N/A 3,365 847
Revise home occupation ordinance? Approved N/A 2,778 1,456
Revise sign ordinance? Approved N/A 3,313 1,000
Increase size of accessory apartments? Approved N/A 3,113 1,71
Allow sports betting? Approved N/A 2,921 1,389
Fire Department land purchase $2.3 million Defeated N/A 2,276 2,051
Main Street land purchase $1.2 million Defeated N/A 2,313 1,967
West Dunston Road Water & Sewer $1.6 million Approved N/A 2,560 1,698
Policy Brook flood mitigation $4.23 million Approved N/A 2,628 1,604
Storm water project $75,000 Approved N/A 3,142 1,176
Wastewater asset management $30,000 Approved N/A 3,201 1,114
Town budget $52.5 million Approved $6.04 2,617 1,721
Road program $4.7 million Approved $1.01 3,212 1,184
Traffic signal optimization $1.5 million Approved $0.06 3,108 1,290
Collective bargaining agreement $36,864 Approved $0.01 2,893 1,279
OPBE Trust $50,000 Approved $0.01 2,114 1,946
Change elderly exemption threshold? Approved $0.01 3,363 827
Change disable exemption threshold? Approved Less than $0.01 3,258 838
Remove conservation designation? Defeated N/A 2,049 2,064
Retain town-owned property? Approved N/A 3,338 765
Tax collector appointed? Defeated N/A 1,741 2,562
Allow sports betting? Approved N/A 2,877 1,554
Kelly Library employee raises $30,000 Approved $0.01 3,548 876
Discontinue portion of Ash Street? Approved N/A 2,911 1,189
Woodbury School renovation $49 million Approved N/A 3,226 1,237
School budget $76.2 million Approved $14.09 2,958 1,237

Salem tax impacts

These are local tax rate estimates for every $1,000 in property value provided by the town and school district. The town tax rate is the estimate if all ballot items pass.

Ballot item Tax impact
Town operating budget $6.04
Road program $1.01
Traffic signal work $0.06
New contract negotiation $0.01
Employee benefits trust fund $0.01
Elderly exemption change $0.01
Library employee raises $0.01
Town tax rate $7.15
School operating budget $14.09
Total tax rate $21.24

Planning Board

There were 4,708 ballots cast, according to the official results by the Town Clerk's office.

Candidate Votes
Beverly Donovan* 2,319
Joseph Feole* 2,265
Bob Gibbs 1,603
Write-ins 22

